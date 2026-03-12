LPG shortage forces 215 eateries to shut in Chennai

CHENNAI: The ongoing war in West Asia has severely disrupted LPG supply to India, prompting the prioritisation of domestic household connections over commercial and industrial users. This sudden halt in cylinder distribution has created a crisis for eateries across the city.
Many hotels, eateries, and small restaurants rely heavily on LPG cylinders for cooking. With deliveries stopped, several establishments have been forced to close temporarily. According to the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, around 215 small and mid-sized hotels and eateries in Chennai have shut down due to the shortage, as quoted by a Maalaimalar report.
Larger restaurants and popular eateries have switched to electric or alternative cooking methods to continue operations. Some hotels and eateries are reopening intermittently, depending on cylinder availability, while also significantly reducing their menu options to cope with limited fuel.
Even small roadside tea shops and local eateries are facing operational challenges due to the lack of cooking gas. Many have made temporary adjustments, reduced the number of dishes served, or posted notices announcing service suspension until LPG supply stabilizes. Meanwhile, shops in Chennai are reporting that induction stoves are going out of stock, a result of panic-buying.