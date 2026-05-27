LPG cylinder blast: Elderly couple suffers burn injuries

CHENNAI: An elderly couple sustained severe burn injuries after a domestic LPG gas cylinder exploded inside their house in Pulianthope on Tuesday night.
Both victims suffered serious injuries, and were admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.The injured people were identified as Devaraj (74), who retired as a sanitary worker of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and his wife Muniyammal (70), a domestic help. The couple lived in Pulianthope while their married son resides separately with his family.
Based on the information gathered during their investigation, the police said the incident seems to have occurred when Muniyammal opened the cooking gas cylinder to prepare dinner. She reportedly left the cylinder open and returned after a short interval. When she attempted to light the stove, a blast happened.
The flames quickly spread and engulfed both Muniyammal and Devaraj, who was present inside the house at the time. Hearing their cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire, and shifted the couple to the hospital for treatment.
Hospital sources said Muniyammal sustained 80% burn injuries and was admitted to the intensive care unit, while Devaraj suffered 65% burn injuries.
The Pulianthope police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the fire accident.