LPG cylinder blast: Elderly couple suffers burn injuries

Both victims suffered serious injuries, and were admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.The injured people were identified as Devaraj (74), who retired as a sanitary worker of the Greater Chennai Corporation, and his wife Muniyammal (70), a domestic help. The couple lived in Pulianthope while their married son resides separately with his family.

Based on the information gathered during their investigation, the police said the incident seems to have occurred when Muniyammal opened the cooking gas cylinder to prepare dinner. She reportedly left the cylinder open and returned after a short interval. When she attempted to light the stove, a blast happened.