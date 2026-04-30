LPG blast kills man in Red Hills

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man was charred to death after an LPG cylinder exploded at his house near Red Hills early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Paranthaman, a construction worker. He is survived by his wife Selvi, two daughters and a son.
According to police, Paranthaman, who was addicted to alcohol, frequently picked arguments at home. Following a domestic dispute on Wednesday afternoon, his wife and children left the house and stayed at her mother's residence.
On Wednesday, an LPG cylinder had been delivered to the house. Paranthaman returned home late at night in an inebriated state and was alone when the cylinder exploded.
Paranthaman, who was asleep, could not escape and died on the spot, police said. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, doused the flames and recovered the charred body. The Red Hills police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.