Low veggies prices fail to boost sales at Koyambedu market as small eateries shut down

CHENNAI: Vegetable vendors at the Koyambedu wholesale market are facing an unexpected slump in sales, even as prices remain low. The downturn is linked to a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, which has forced many small eateries to shut down, severely reducing demand from bulk buyers.
Traders report that the crisis has led to a drop of up to 40% in vegetable arrivals compared to normal levels. Despite the reduced supply, sales have not picked up.
SS Muthukumaran, president of the Koyambedu semi-wholesale vegetable traders association, noted that while prices typically rise between March and May, the ongoing West Asia conflict has worsened the situation.
“Before the LPG cylinder crisis, we used to receive 1,000 lorries of vegetables daily. Now, we get only 600, yet vegetables aren’t selling as expected.
Our regular restaurant customers are buying in smaller quantities, and small and medium eateries have stopped buying altogether,” Muthukumaran said. “Lemon arrivals from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have gradually declined, which could drive up demand in the coming days.”
Echoing similar concerns, VR Soundarajan, a member of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee, said, “Arrivals have dropped by 40%. Items like beetroot, potato, and cabbage are barely selling. It’s becoming difficult to recover our investment.”
On Sunday, lemon was the costliest vegetable at Rs 160/kg.