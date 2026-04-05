Low veggies prices fail to boost sales at Koyambedu market as small eateries shut down

SS Muthukumaran, president of the Koyambedu semi-wholesale vegetable traders association, noted that while prices typically rise between March and May, the ongoing West Asia conflict has worsened the situation.

“Before the LPG cylinder crisis, we used to receive 1,000 lorries of vegetables daily. Now, we get only 600, yet vegetables aren’t selling as expected.

Our regular restaurant customers are buying in smaller quantities, and small and medium eateries have stopped buying altogether,” Muthukumaran said. “Lemon arrivals from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have gradually declined, which could drive up demand in the coming days.”