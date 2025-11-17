Low-pressure area near Sri Lanka coast brings rain to Chennai

CHENNAI: The low-pressure area that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast continues to persist in the same region, bringing light rain and cold weather to Chennai from the early hours of Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur until 1 pm at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts.

The weather bulletin said that moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely at a few places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, and in Puducherry.

The RMC also released rainfall data recorded between 8.30 a.m. on November 16 and 5.30 a.m. on November 17. Pamban in Ramanathapuram district received the highest rainfall with 6 cm, followed by Puducherry with 4 cm, Karaikal with 3.9 cm, Cuddalore with 3.4 cm and Nagapattinam with 3 cm.

The bulletin further added that heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, and in the Karaikal area. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places in Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari districts and Puducherry on Monday.