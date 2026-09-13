Loss of work day, income due to extreme heat hit working class: Study

The study, which surveyed 260 residents in Vyasarpadi and Ramapuram between the last week of June and the first week of August 2026, highlighted the growing impact of prolonged heat exposure on the health and livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

The economic impact was evident in the experience of Chinnayya, who has been running a tiffin shop in Ramapuram for 34 years. Prolonged exposure to heat while working near a stove, along with other difficulties, affected his health and forced him to shut his shop for more than two months. He spent around Rs 60,000 on treatment and estimated that he lost nearly Rs 3 lakh in income. For four months, he could operate his shop only at night.

In Vyasarpadi, 28.4% of workers said that they had lost at least one working day due to heat-related illness, with some reporting losses of up to six days. In Ramapuram, 16.9% reported losing working days, with some cases involving losses of up to 15 days.

Working conditions further increased workers’ vulnerability. In Vyasarpadi, 38.8% of workers said they had no shade at their workplace, while 44.8% said they did not get afternoon breaks. Another 37.3% reported that free drinking water was unavailable at their workplace.