Lorry with construction mixture catches fire near Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A lorry loaded with construction concrete mixture caught fire near Poonamallee on Sunday night, causing commotion.

The truck, which belonged to a private company that transports construction materials on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway, had been parked after completing its work for the day.

The front part of the lorry suddenly caught fire and despite efforts by employees to extinguish it, however flames intensified.

They alerted the fire department and Poonamallee Fire Department rushed to the spot.

Firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading to other vehicles, but the front section of the truck was severely damaged.

Poonamallee police have registered a case and are currently investigating the cause.