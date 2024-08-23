Lorry crashes into wall of house near Pallavaram; five family members injured

CHENNAI: A lorry carrying heavy stones from a quarry crashed into the wall of a house near Pallavaram on Friday, leading to the wall collapsing atop five members of a family who were eating at the time.

The lorry was travelling on the Tiruneermalai the Alwarpuram route when the accident happened.

The driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the house along the road. In the impact of the crash, the wall of the house collapsed on top of the five persons who were eating inside the house, as reported by Maalai Malar.

However, neighbours managed to rescue and admit them to a nearby government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

They are also searching for the lorry driver who fled after causing the mishap.