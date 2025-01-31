Lonely elderly couple attempts suicide; woman dies, husband battling for life

TIRUCHY: An elderly couple, frustrated over loneliness, attempted to end their lives by opening the LPG cylinder and setting fire to the gas at their house in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday. While the woman died, her husband sustained serious burns and underwent treatment.

Sources said that the couple, Elangovan (69) and Senthamarai (63), from Needur near Mayiladuthurai were living alone in the house and taking care of each other. Depressed over the loneliness, they were frequently complaining about their plight to neighbours.

Unable to bear the pain, the couple decided to end their lives and late on Wednesday night, they opened the LPG cylinder and lit it. When the cylinder exploded Senthamarai died on the spot, while Elangovan sustained serious injuries.

On hearing the sound of explosion, neighbours rushed to the house and rushed Elangovan to the Tiruvarur Medical College hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for 80 per cent burns.

The Mayiladuthurai police also retrieved the charred body of Senthamarai and sent it to Mayiladuthurai GH. Further investigations are on.