Lock and seal: HC advises Madras Race Club to move contempt against State

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court advised the Madras Race Club to file a contempt petition against the State, as the club made a mention in the Court that the lock and seal of the premises had not been revoked.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice K Rajasekar refused to pass an order on the mention and advised to move a petition challenging the State.

Senior counsel AL Somayaji for the club made a mention before the Court alleging that the State is not complying with the Court order by not revoking the lock and seal made at the club premises.

However, the bench observed that the State had made an undertaking to initiate separate proceedings to issue notice of terminating the lease with the club. If the club felt that the State violated the Court's order, it can file a contempt petition. We cannot pass an order on the mention, the bench observed.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the lock and seal were removed from three gates, and the State is not stalling the club from being involved in their day-to-day activities. Further, the AG also submitted that the State has initiated steps for separate proceedings to issue a termination notice to evict the club from the land.

Senior counsel P Wilson, on behalf of the revenue department, submitted that the club had been enjoying the land for several years for a meagre amount of rent; even then, it had failed to pay the rent to the tune of Rs 730 crores.

He added that the club has also established a restaurant and marriage hall; hence, the premises were locked.

On September 9, the Chennai collector and revenue department closed the premises of the club encompassing the land of 160.80 acres, as the management failed to pay the rental dues.

The club knocked on the High Court door on the same day, challenging the lock and seal proceedings. The management of the club claimed that the termination of the lease was not communicated to them hence it is unconstitutional.

The State made an undertaking that it would initiate separate proceedings to issue the notice to evict the club, accepting that the Court closed the matter.