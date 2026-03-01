Loan scam: Agent poses as advocate in Chennai, harasses woman

A police team traced and arrested the accused, Saran (25) of Alapakkam near Porur. An initial probe revealed that Saran worked as a third-party loan recovery agent for a private company. He contacted individuals, including those who did not avail loans, and threatened them by posing as an advocate and claiming to call from an advocate's office or the Madras High Court. He used different names and misrepresented his identity while making the calls.

Saran was produced before a magistrate's court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.