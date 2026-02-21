Loadman falls into open stormwater drain outside Tiruvallur district health office, dies

The police identified the deceased as G Babu, a loadman at a vegetable market in Tiruvallur. The probe revealed that Babu lived with his wife and son. His son, too, is working as a loadman in the market.

Babu, who usually sleeps by the sidewalks after work, used to return home in the morning. During the early hours of Saturday, he was walking back home from the market when the incident happened.