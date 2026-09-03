Livingstonei, narasimhanii and umashaankeri: MCC researchers name new jatropha species after former professors

The three species have been named Jatropha livingstonei, Jatropha narasimhanii and Jatropha umashaankeri. Jatropha livingstonei honours C Livingstone, former professor of the Department of Botany at MCC, while Jatropha narasimhanii has been named after D Narasimhan, another former professor of the department. The third species, Jatropha umashaankeri, honours Umashaanker, former professor of the Department of Crop Physiology at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru.

Jatropha is mainly used to make bio-fuels. The research was carried out by U Senthil Kumar, Seema and Varnika of the MCC Department of Botany as part of a study on the cryptic diversity of Jatropha heynei. The team identified three distinct species using an integrated approach involving micromorphological studies, pollen morphology, seed-surface architecture, and nuclear and chloroplast DNA-based phylogenetic analyses.