Live wire electrocutes 19-year-old migrant worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old contract labourer engaged in storm water drain works in Mylapore was electrocuted on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Milan Das, a native of West Bengal. Police said that Das was engaged by a contractor for the SWD works on Veera Perumal Koil street.

Labourers were engaged in the centering works when Das came in contact with a live wire and was thrown to the ground. Fellow workers rushed to his aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Mylapore police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain if the contractor had provided safety gears for workers and if other safe workplace practices were adhered to.