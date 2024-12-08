Live wire electrocutes 19-year-old migrant worker in Chennai

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Dec 2024 10:04 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 19-year-old contract labourer engaged in storm water drain works in Mylapore was electrocuted on Saturday.

    The deceased was identified as Milan Das, a native of West Bengal. Police said that Das was engaged by a contractor for the SWD works on Veera Perumal Koil street.

    Labourers were engaged in the centering works when Das came in contact with a live wire and was thrown to the ground. Fellow workers rushed to his aid and moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

    Mylapore police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain if the contractor had provided safety gears for workers and if other safe workplace practices were adhered to.

    DTNEXT Bureau

