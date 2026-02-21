Little relief for users as Southern Railway operates Electric Multiple Units at 25-minute intervals, shuttle services

In response to commuters' concerns about sparse services during peak hours and other difficulties, Southern Railway revised the timetable. It set up help desks at Tambaram and Egmore stations to guide passengers. Officials said the measures were aimed at streamlining passenger movement and improving last-mile connectivity through Metro rail.

P Balakrishnan, a regular commuter from Guduvanchery, noted that despite public announcements claiming trains would run every 15 minutes during peak hours, the actual frequency was closer to 30 minutes. “While the rush was minimal over the weekend, Monday is going to be very difficult,” he said.

V Prabakaran, a Pallavaram resident who travels daily to Chetpet, said many passengers were unaware of the reduced frequency, particularly visitors from other districts who rarely board trains at Egmore or Tambaram.