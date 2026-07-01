List of vehicles removed from roads on Chennai Corporation site

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has published details of 717 abandoned vehicles recently removed from roadsides on its official website.
Action was taken by the city police across Triplicane and Taramani police station limits to clear major obstructions to public safety and traffic flow. A press note on Tuesday said that the list was available on the GCC wesbite.
The impounded vehicles are being parked within their respective police station premises. Authorities have asked owners to approach Triplicane or Taramani police stations within 15 days of this notice to claim their property.
“Failure to do so will result in legal action; vehicles will be disposed of via auction,” said the note.