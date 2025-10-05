Lion at Vandalur zoo goes missing, hunt with drone on

CHENNAI: A massive search operation is underway at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, following the mysterious disappearance of a five-and-a-half-year-old male lion from its safari area five days ago.

The lion, named Sheroo, was released into the 28-hectare Lion Safari park last Wednesday morning but failed to return to its enclosure for its evening meal. While officials initially were not alarmed, stating that lions sometimes roam for a day or two before returning, the animal's continued absence has now triggered widespread concern and a full-scale search.

Zoo authorities have launched an intensive search using drones to scan the vast, forested safari area. As a precaution, the Lion Safari has been temporarily closed to the public until further notice. A sign at the zoo informs visitors that entry to the safari section is prohibited for the time being. The rest of the zoo, however, remains open.

Sheroo was brought to Vandalur from the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru about three years ago as part of an animal exchange program. He was recently introduced into the safari to replace an older lion named Shankar, who was retired.

Officials stated that Sheroo had been undergoing training for months to acclimatize him to the safari, including learning to return to his enclosure for food.

Zoo authorities have sought to downplay fears, asserting that the lion could not have escaped the safari premises.

"A lioness named Bhavana went missing in a similar manner in the past and returned on her own after three days to eat. We expect Sheroo to do the same," a zoo official said. They emphasized that the safari is secured by 15-foot-high iron barricades and a double-layer security system, making an escape highly unlikely.

Despite these assurances, news of the missing lion has caused significant anxiety among residents in neighbouring areas, including Kolapakkam, Nedungundram, Alapakkam, Sadanandapuram, Vandalur Otteri, Kilambakkam, and Urapakkam.

The zoo faces criticism for reportedly waiting four days before initiating a large-scale search. The lion vanished on Wednesday, but the intensive drone-assisted search only began on Sunday, the fifth day. Critics argue that an immediate search could have located the animal sooner, accusing the zoo administration of a lax approach to a serious situation.