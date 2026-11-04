Linking sewage to stormwater drains may cost you Rs 5 lakh fine, warns Chennai corporation

GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran said that legal action would be initiated against those found discharging sewage into SWDs across the city.

In a circular issued to prevent such violations, he directed officials of GCC and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to conduct joint inspections to identify and seal illegal connections. The civic body will maintain a registry recording the locations of illegal outlets, property owners or occupiers, inspection findings, blocked connections and fines imposed and collected to ensure follow-up action.

Building owners will also be advised to obtain authorised sewage connections through CMWSSB. Each GCC zonal officer has been directed to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate joint inspections with CMWSSB officials, monitor enforcement and submit regular reports to the Corporation Commissioner. Details of fines collected must also be uploaded immediately to the GCC app.