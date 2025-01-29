Linking bus stop and railway station: Tambaram commuters demand elevator facility in skywalk

CHENNAI: Lack of an elevator in the skywalk has created serious hardships for Tambaram commuters, who demand the facility at the skywalk that connects the bus stop and railway station, as escalators malfunction often.

The skywalk connecting Tambaram bus stop from the Chennai-Tiruchy NH to Tambaram railway station is used by thousands of people every day. Though escalators have been installed in the skywalk, they are often out of order.

“Escalators almost never work; we use them as staircases on most days. It’s more challenging for the elderly and pregnant women who need to get to the railway station from the bus stop,” said A Shyamala of Tambaram.

Since the escalators don’t work, people risk their lives by crossing the GST Road despite the constant heavy flow of buses and other vehicles on the highway. Accidents at night are common here, said commuters.

“Highways department should install elevators along with escalators as the elderly people and pregnant women are afraid to, and/or unable to board the escalators while travelling alone,” pointed out a regular commuter.

Sources from the Highways department said, “Escalators are being maintained by a private firm. Whenever we receive a complaint, the firm resolves the issue immediately. However, we’ll look into the possibilities of installing elevators along with the escalators in the future.”