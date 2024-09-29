Linesh new head of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce

CHENNAI: Linesh Sanatkumar Sundrani, a Chennai boy who was born in a Gujarati family, has been unanimously elected as the president of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce for 2024-25.

He’ll take charge at the 78th annual general body meeting, which will be held tomorrow (Monday) in Chennai. S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of electronics and IT, TN RERA chairperson Shiv Das Meena, and CII chairman Srivats Ram would participate in the meeting.

After assuming office, Linesh’s focus would be on start-up and hand holding, member engagement and digital excellence, according to HCC. Along with Linesh, T Ramesh Dugar (president-elect), Praveen Kumar Tatia (VP), Riaz Razzack (VP), R Swaminathan Iyer (treasurer).

While Linesh started working in his family business of sourcing and collection of wastepaper and supplying to the paper mills for recycling in 1989, his professional journey began in 1994 by enrolling in STP Services Private Limited. He is also a member of the Chennai Customs Brokers Association, National Association Container Freight Station and Federation of Freight Forwarders’ of India.

Linesh also works with the Rotary Club of Madras, 41’er Club of India, Lohana Mitra Mandal. He plays badminton and bridge at the Madras Cricket Club and participates in annual scuba diving trips.

The HCC was established in 1945 and has 1,000 members from various segments of trade and industry. Its’ main objective is to liaison with State and Union governments, submit representation on all major common issues that affect smooth running of business, enhance knowledge of members, create awareness on all policies/laws of the government etc.