Lineman electrocuted while clearing leaves touching overhead power cables in Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: A lineman was electrocuted when he was clearing the leaves that were touching the overhead power cables, in Maduranthagam on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Boobalan (25) of Palur village near Maduranthagam, who was working as a lineman in the Puthoor EB substation. On Tuesday, Boobalan received a complaint that palm leaves were touching the overhead power cables in the village, which was often leading to disruption in power supply.

Following that, Boobalan decided to cut the palm leaves. However, police said, he climbed on the pole and started to cut the tree leaves without turning off the power supply.

This proved costly, as he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

On information, a team of officials from Padalam police station rushed to the spot.

They retrieved and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.