Life of every 90s kid, from college 2 corporate

CHENNAI: Stand-up comedy, a powerful medium for storytelling, reflection, and social commentary has blended itself among Chennaiites, quite seamlessly.

Prakash Kumar Rathinavel, also known as BillaPrakash, the stand-up comedian from Tamil Nadu, is making waves with his unique brand of humour. An IT professional, YouTuber, and traveler, BillaPrakash, named after his father's favorite Rajinikanth movie "Billa"—turns life’s setbacks into laugh-out-loud moments.

His latest show, College 2 Corporate, hilariously explores the ups and downs of college life, corporate struggles, friendships, and love.

Following seven sold-out shows in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bangalore, he is set to perform at IDAM in Kodambakkam.

“We aim for a collective vision, brought to life by artists who believe in the transformative power of art. We are committed to supporting budding artists who bring fresh perspectives and new narratives to the cultural landscape,” says Divya Nancy from IDAM.

BillaPrakash’s College 2 Corporate will be a stand-up in Tamil, which will bring alive the life of every 90s kid.

Don't miss out on this chuckle filled roller coaster night filled with relatable laughter, taking place today, at 7 pm.