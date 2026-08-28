Let’s combine Indian manufacturing with our expertise: German states to Indian MSMEs

German Consul General in Chennai Michael Hasper said prospects for closer economic engagement between India and Germany have "never been greater". He highlighted opportunities to combine India's manufacturing strengths with German standards, expertise and technology, particularly in mechanical and electrical engineering, with a vision of "Manufacture in India for the World".

Alex Paul Menon, Development Commissioner, MEPZ SEZ, said India's merchandise exports to the EU stood at around 75.85 billion US dollar, while imports were about 60.68 billion US dollars. Tamil Nadu's exports had grown from 26.15 billion US dollar in 2020-21 to 52.07 billion US dollar in 2024-25.

He said the proposed FTA could boost MSMEs in textiles, leather, marine products, chemicals, electronics, automobiles and engineering, while stressing the need for cleaner production and energy efficiency.