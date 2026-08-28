Let’s combine Indian manufacturing with our expertise: German states to Indian MSMEs

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Indo German MSME Conclave 2026 held in the city on Friday explored new avenues for trade, investment, technology and talent partnerships between India and Germany, with over 200 MSMEs, industry leaders, policymakers, investors and technology providers taking part.
Organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) in association with the German Indian Business Association (GIBA), the conclave focused on strengthening MSME cooperation and leveraging opportunities under the proposed India EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Manfred Ockel, Mayor of Kelsterbach, Germany, invited Indian companies to explore business opportunities in the city, citing its infrastructure and business ecosystem. He said more than 500 Indians currently live in Kelsterbach and called for stronger collaboration between Indian businesses, German states, and universities and academic institutions, particularly in vocational education and skills development.
German Consul General in Chennai Michael Hasper said prospects for closer economic engagement between India and Germany have "never been greater". He highlighted opportunities to combine India's manufacturing strengths with German standards, expertise and technology, particularly in mechanical and electrical engineering, with a vision of "Manufacture in India for the World".
Alex Paul Menon, Development Commissioner, MEPZ SEZ, said India's merchandise exports to the EU stood at around 75.85 billion US dollar, while imports were about 60.68 billion US dollars. Tamil Nadu's exports had grown from 26.15 billion US dollar in 2020-21 to 52.07 billion US dollar in 2024-25.
He said the proposed FTA could boost MSMEs in textiles, leather, marine products, chemicals, electronics, automobiles and engineering, while stressing the need for cleaner production and energy efficiency.