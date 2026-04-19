Let hair down: Essential tips for healthy summer grooming

The harsher the summer heat, the more severe the hair damage. However, since we are accustomed to hot weather, we often neglect specific hair care measures, even though we know their importance.
Excessive heat exposure can cause dryness, breakage and frizz, making hair appear dull and lifeless. Taking proper precautions during summer can significantly improve the longevity of our hair’s health and keep it looking shiny and strong.
Drink at least 2 litres of water daily, but avoid consuming it all at once. Distribute your intake throughout the day to keep your hair and scalp hydrated. Dehydration can make the scalp dry and lead to increased hair fall.
When stepping out in the sun, use a cap, scarf or hair serum with UV protection to minimise sun-induced damage. Prolonged sun exposure can weaken hair strands and lead to split ends.
Reduce the use of heat-based styling tools such as curling irons, straighteners and keratin treatments, as they can worsen summer hair damage. Opt for natural hairstyles and air-drying instead of using blow dryers.
Frequent washing can strip your hair of natural oils, so opt for a mild shampoo and always follow it with a conditioner. A good conditioner locks in moisture, reduces frizz and improves the hair’s texture.
A gentle oil massage before washing helps maintain moisture balance and strengthens hair roots. Use lightweight oils like coconut, argan or almond oil to prevent excessive greasiness.
Trim your hair every 6–8 weeks to prevent split ends and breakage, ensuring healthy growth.
A diet rich in vitamins, proteins and healthy fats promotes strong and healthy hair. Include foods like nuts, eggs, spinach and yoghurt for optimal hair growth.
By following these simple yet effective measures, you can protect your hair from summer damage and maintain its strength, shine and overall health.