Let foreshore not become offshore

Years went by, yet people did not realise the danger of living near coastal areas. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to meet the Chinese Prime Minister at Mahabalipuram, it was planned to house both of them in a five-star hotel near Kovalam. However, Chinese security experts refused to clear the location because the hotel was very close to the coast and could easily be targeted by enemy warships. The Chinese Prime Minister stayed in a hotel near Guindy and attended the meet. If what was risky for a foreign leader posed such a threat, why is the present government, without any concept of security, planning to locate the headquarters of the entire Tamil Nadu state within 500 metres of the coast?

Besides security concerns, there are other issues in and around the proposed location of the Secretariat complex. Initially, the Housing Board built apartment complexes and rented them out to government servants working in the Secretariat and Ezhilagam complex on the beach road so that access to their workplace would be easy. However, over time, due to lack of maintenance, the buildings deteriorated, leading to eviction of the occupants and sparking several litigations. To evict the defiant tenants, the Housing Board cut electricity and water supply to the quarters. The forcibly evicted government employees sought assurances for rehabilitation in the same place due to its locational advantage, and the then government gave assurances that whenever new complexes were constructed, they would be relocated. The present attempt to construct offices instead of living quarters has once again angered them over the failed promise.

The sensitive nature of the coast is difficult for any layperson to understand. In November 1966, due to a heavy storm, a Liberian merchant ship (SS Stamatis) ran aground near the mouth of the Cooum river. The owners did not remove the remaining parts of the vessel and left its submerged portion in the very same area. Much later, on the southern side near Nochikuppam, when sea erosion entered the land area, a substantial portion of the beach was washed away, leading to the dumping of stone boulders along the coast to stop further encroachment. At that time, experts pointed out that this sea erosion was caused by the remains of the ship altering the course of the waves.