Chennai

Lemons, tomato and yam get costly; check vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on September 7, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative imageDT Next
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CHENNAI: Lemons, tomato and yam recorded the biggest price rises at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Monday (September 7), compared to September 2.

Which vegetable prices increased today ?

Lemons – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 30 (compared to September 2)

Onions – Rs 65 per kg, up by Rs 7

Tomato – Rs 30 per kg, up by Rs 10

Yam – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10

Which vegetable prices decreased today ?

Garlic – Rs 250 per kg, down by Rs 10

Ginger – Rs 160 per kg, down by Rs 20

What are the prices of essential vegetables ?

Small onion: Rs 80 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Drumstick: Rs 50 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables ?

Ooty carrot: Rs 70 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Koyambedu vegetable price
Chennai's vegetable price
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