Lemons, tomato and yam get costly; check vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on September 7, 2026

CHENNAI: Lemons, tomato and yam recorded the biggest price rises at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Monday (September 7), compared to September 2.
Lemons – Rs 250 per kg, up by Rs 30 (compared to September 2)
Onions – Rs 65 per kg, up by Rs 7
Tomato – Rs 30 per kg, up by Rs 10
Yam – Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10
Garlic – Rs 250 per kg, down by Rs 10
Ginger – Rs 160 per kg, down by Rs 20
Small onion: Rs 80 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Drumstick: Rs 50 per kg
What are the prices of other vegetables ?
Ooty carrot: Rs 70 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 60 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch