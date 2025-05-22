Lemons, shallots get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 22

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on May 22 (Thursday), with some items witnessing an increase.

According to traders, Lemon prices saw a notable drop, now being sold at Rs 90 per kg, a reduction of Rs 30 from the previous rate of Rs 120.

Meanwhile, ridge gourd prices increased by Rs 10, now selling at Rs 35 per kg compared to Rs 25 on May 21.

Shallots (small onions) saw a slight decrease and are now being sold at Rs 40 per kg, down by Rs 5 from Rs 45 on May 21. Green chillies have risen by Rs 5, currently priced at Rs 30 per kg compared to Rs 25 earlier.

Accordingly, beans are now being sold at Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 10 from Rs 70 on May 19. Similarly, Ooty beetroot has seen a Rs 5 reduction, now priced at Rs 30 per kg, compared to Rs 35 two days ago.

Drumsticks are priced at Rs 40 per kg. Garlic holds steady at Rs 120 per kg. Ginger is available for Rs 40 per kg.

Among root vegetables, Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 20 per kg.

In the green vegetable category, broad beans remain at Rs 50 per kg, and capsicum is priced at Rs 30 per kg.

On May 22, onions continued to be sold at Rs 18/kg, tomatoes at Rs 10/kg, potatoes at Rs 30/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 15/kg.