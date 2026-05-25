Lemons get cheaper by Rs 130; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 25, 2026

Lemons, which were sold at Rs 250 on May 17, have dropped by Rs 130, and are now being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, beans, which were priced at Rs 150 per kg on May 17, are now being sold at Rs 120, after a fall of Rs 30.

The prices of green chillies and snake gourd have also dropped by Rs 10 per kg. Green chillies, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg on May 17, are now priced at Rs 40 per kg, while snake gourd has come down from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.