Chennai

Lemons get cheaper by Rs 130; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 25, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
May 25 2026, Vegetable price
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CHENNAI: The prices of some vegetables at the Koyambedu Market in Chennai have witnessed a decline on Monday (May 25), when compared to May 17. The notable price fall is for lemons, which have gotten cheaper by Rs 130.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Lemons, which were sold at Rs 250 on May 17, have dropped by Rs 130, and are now being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, beans, which were priced at Rs 150 per kg on May 17, are now being sold at Rs 120, after a fall of Rs 30.

The prices of green chillies and snake gourd have also dropped by Rs 10 per kg. Green chillies, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg on May 17, are now priced at Rs 40 per kg, while snake gourd has come down from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Potatoes have recorded a price rise in the market today compared to their May 17 rate. Potatoes had cost Rs 18 per kg then but are now selling for Rs 25 per kg

The price of Ooty carrots have risen from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 50 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece

How much do herbs cost today ?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

Vegetable prices in Koyambedu
Chennai Koyambedu market
vegetable prices at Chennai
vegetable prices at Koyambedu market
vegetable prices

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