Lemons, beetroots drop to Rs 100, green peas rise to Rs 140 at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 26, 2026

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Lemons, which were sold at Rs 120 yesterday, dropped by Rs 20 and are now being sold at Rs 100 per kg. On May 17, lemons cost Rs 250.

Similarly, beans, which were priced at Rs 120, are now at Rs 100 after a fall of Rs 20. Gingers also dropped by Rs 10 to Rs 140 per kg. Beetroots saw a price drop of Rs 10, and are being sold at Rs 80 per kg.