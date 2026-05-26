Lemons, beetroots drop to Rs 100, green peas rise to Rs 140 at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 26, 2026

CHENNAI: The prices of some vegetables have further dropped at the Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Tuesday (May 26), following the trend on Monday. Vegetables like lemon, beetroot and ginger have seen a price drop, while green chillies and Ooty carrots have become expensive.
Which vegetable prices decreased today?
Lemons, which were sold at Rs 120 yesterday, dropped by Rs 20 and are now being sold at Rs 100 per kg. On May 17, lemons cost Rs 250.
Similarly, beans, which were priced at Rs 120, are now at Rs 100 after a fall of Rs 20. Gingers also dropped by Rs 10 to Rs 140 per kg. Beetroots saw a price drop of Rs 10, and are being sold at Rs 80 per kg.
Which vegetable prices increased today?
Green chillies saw a rise in price, with a kg now priced at Rs 50, after an increase of Rs 10 from yesterday. Ooty carrots continue to get expensive with a rise of Rs 10 yet again. A kg now costs Rs 60.
Green peas are priced at Rs 140 after a price rise of Rs 10.
What are the prices of essential vegetables?
Onion: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 50 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece
How much do herbs cost today?
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch