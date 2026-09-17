Lemon prices fall by Rs 40; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on September 17, 2026

CHENNAI: The rates of a few vegetables recorded a fall at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Thursday (September 17), when compared to Monday (September 14). Lemons registered the highest price drop, with its price falling by Rs 40.
Lemon- Rs 260 per kg, down by Rs 40 (compared to September 14)
Coloured capsicum - Rs 120 per kg, down by Rs 30
Peas - Rs 100 per kg, down by Rs 20
Beetroot - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 10
Ooty carrot - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 10
Onion - Rs 65 per kg, down by Rs 5
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Potato: Rs 35 per kg
Ginger: Rs 170 per kg
Coconut: Rs 60 per piece
Shallot: Rs 80 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 5 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per kg