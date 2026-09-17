Lemon prices fall by Rs 40; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on September 17, 2026

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Lemon- Rs 260 per kg, down by Rs 40 (compared to September 14)

Coloured capsicum - Rs 120 per kg, down by Rs 30

Peas - Rs 100 per kg, down by Rs 20

Beetroot - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 10

Ooty carrot - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 10

Onion - Rs 65 per kg, down by Rs 5