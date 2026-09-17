Chennai

Lemon prices fall by Rs 40; check vegetable rates at Koyambedu market on September 17, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today’s vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative imageDT Next
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CHENNAI: The rates of a few vegetables recorded a fall at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Thursday (September 17), when compared to Monday (September 14). Lemons registered the highest price drop, with its price falling by Rs 40.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Lemon- Rs 260 per kg, down by Rs 40 (compared to September 14)

Coloured capsicum - Rs 120 per kg, down by Rs 30

Peas - Rs 100 per kg, down by Rs 20

Beetroot - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 10

Ooty carrot - Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 10

Onion - Rs 65 per kg, down by Rs 5

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Potato: Rs 35 per kg

Ginger: Rs 170 per kg

Coconut: Rs 60 per piece

Shallot: Rs 80 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 5 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per kg

Vegetable Price
Vegetable price in Chennai
﻿Koyambedu market
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