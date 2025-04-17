Lemon price jumps by Rs 30, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Apr 17

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on April 17 (Thursday), with some items witnessing a drop while others saw an increase.

According to traders at the market, the price of lemons, which was sold at Rs 70 per kg on April 16, has increased by Rs 30 today and is now being sold at Rs 100/kg.

Drumstick was priced at Rs 25/kg on April 17 and it has been increased to Rs 40/kg today.

Peas are priced at Rs 90/kg today. It was sold at Rs 70/kg on April 17.

The price of beans has risen to Rs 70/kg after being priced at Rs 50/kg on April 16

On April 17, onions are sold at Rs 16/kg, tomatoes at Rs 15/kg, potatoes at Rs 20/kg, beetroot at Rs 25/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 20/kg.















