Lemon, ginger get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 31

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on Saturday (May 31), with several items turning cheaper while others saw marginal increases.

According to traders, the price of shallots (small onions) rose by Rs 10 per kg, selling at Rs 50 compared to Rs 40 on Thursday.

The price of regular onions also went up by Rs 6, from Rs 18 to Rs 24 per kg.

In contrast, prices of several other vegetables dropped.

Ooty carrots, okra, bitter gourd, ginger, and lemon are cheaper by Rs 10 per kg.

Ooty carrots were sold at Rs 30 (down from Rs 40), while okra dropped from Rs 30 to Rs 20 per kg. Bitter gourd also fell to Rs 20 per kg from Rs 30.

Ginger was priced at Rs 45 per kg, compared to Rs 55 the previous day, and lemon prices came down to Rs 70 from Rs 80 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as tomatoes (10/kg), and potatoes (30/kg) have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On May 31, peas are being sold at Rs 120/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, carrots at Rs 40/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 15/kg.