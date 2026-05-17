Lemon, ginger and cauliflower become costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 17, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor fluctuations on Sunday (May 17), with lemon, ginger and cauliflower recording a rise of Rs 30 per kg compared to May 2.
Which vegetable prices increased today?
Tomato, lemons, ginger, cauliflower and snake gourd have recorded a price rise in the market today compared to May 12 rate.
Lemon have risen from Rs 220 per kg to Rs 250 per kg
Ginger from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 150 per kg
Green chillies have risen from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 50 per kg
Yam from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.
Which vegetable prices decreased today?
drumstick have fallen from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 40 per kg
What are the prices of essential vegetables?
Onion: Rs 25 per kg
Potato: Rs 18 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece (down by Rs 3)
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
How much do herbs cost today?
Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg