Chennai

Lemon, ginger and cauliflower become costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 17, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of Koyambedu market used for representative purpose
Image of Koyambedu market used for representative purposeJustin George
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor fluctuations on Sunday (May 17), with lemon, ginger and cauliflower recording a rise of Rs 30 per kg compared to May 2.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Tomato, lemons, ginger, cauliflower and snake gourd have recorded a price rise in the market today compared to May 12 rate.

Lemon have risen from Rs 220 per kg to Rs 250 per kg

Ginger from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 150 per kg

Green chillies have risen from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 50 per kg

Yam from Rs 30 per kg to Rs 50 per kg.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

drumstick have fallen from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 25 per kg

Potato: Rs 18 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece (down by Rs 3)

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg

vegetables
chennai vegetable price
﻿Koyambedu market

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