Lemon gets costlier, Ooty carrot gets cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Aug 1, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major changes on Saturday (Aug 1), with lemon prices increasing and Ooty carrot prices decreasing compared to Tuesday (July 28).
Ooty carrot, broad beans, beans, and coloured capsicum were among the vegetables that became cheaper over the past five days.
Lemon - Rs 150 per kg, up by Rs 60 (compared to July 28)
Mango - Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 20
Ooty beetroot - Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10
Yellow pumpkin - Rs 25 per kg, up by Rs 7
Ooty carrot - Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 50 (compared to July 28)
Broad beans - Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 20
Coloured capsicum - Rs 160 per kg, down by Rs 20
Beans - Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 20
Lady's finger - Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 10
Ginger - Rs 190 per kg, down by Rs 10
Spinach - Rs 5 per bunch, down by Rs 7
Potato - Rs 25 per kg
Coconut - Rs 55 per piece
Garlic - Rs 250 per kg
Snake gourd - Rs 30 per kg
Green peas - Rs 150 per kg
Coriander - Rs 8 per bunch
Mint - Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves - Rs 25 per bunch