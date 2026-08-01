Chennai

Lemon gets costlier, Ooty carrot gets cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Aug 1, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
People at the Koyambedu market in Chennai
People at the Koyambedu market in Chennai File
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major changes on Saturday (Aug 1), with lemon prices increasing and Ooty carrot prices decreasing compared to Tuesday (July 28).

Ooty carrot, broad beans, beans, and coloured capsicum were among the vegetables that became cheaper over the past five days.

Which vegetable prices have increased today?

Lemon - Rs 150 per kg, up by Rs 60 (compared to July 28)

Mango - Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 20

Ooty beetroot - Rs 50 per kg, up by Rs 10

Yellow pumpkin - Rs 25 per kg, up by Rs 7

Which vegetable prices have decreased today?

Ooty carrot - Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 50 (compared to July 28)

Broad beans - Rs 60 per kg, down by Rs 20

Coloured capsicum - Rs 160 per kg, down by Rs 20

Beans - Rs 70 per kg, down by Rs 20

Lady's finger - Rs 30 per kg, down by Rs 10

Ginger - Rs 190 per kg, down by Rs 10

Spinach - Rs 5 per bunch, down by Rs 7

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Potato - Rs 25 per kg

Coconut - Rs 55 per piece

Garlic - Rs 250 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Snake gourd - Rs 30 per kg

Green peas - Rs 150 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander - Rs 8 per bunch

Mint - Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves - Rs 25 per bunch

Chennai Koyambedu market
vegetable prices at Chennai
vegetable prices at Koyambedu market
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