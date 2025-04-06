Lemon gets costlier, check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Apr 6

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on April 6, with some items witnessing a drop while others saw a increase.

Lemon which was priced at Rs 50 per kilogram on April 1 saw a rise of Rs 30, reaching Rs 80 per kilogram today.

The price of raw mangoes has remained steady at Rs 40 for the past few days. However, the price has fallen by Rs 10 today and is being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

According to traders at the market, Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 45 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 50 on April 1.

Drumstick price has been fluctuating over the past few days, with the price increasing from Rs 20 on April 1 to Rs 25 today.

Staple vegetables such as onions and tomatoes have shown little change in price in recent days. The price of tomatoes has remained steady at Rs 26 for the past few days. The price of onion has increased by Rs 7 today and is being sold at Rs 25 per kg.

On April 6, coconut is being sold at Rs 55/kg, at Rs 25/kg, ginger at Rs 42/kg, peas at Rs 80/kg, and cabbage at Rs 7/kg.