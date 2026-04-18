Legacy must be relevant, not inherited: Radhika Raje Gaekwad at FICCI FLO

CHENNAI: Legacy cannot rest on inherited titles and must evolve to remain relevant, said Radhika Raje Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, at a FICCI FLO session that brought together perspectives from royal heritage and corporate leadership.
The session, ‘Beyond Generations – The Strength of Legacy & Heritage’, held at ITC Grand Chola, featured a conversation between Gaekwad and Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.
Framing legacy as responsibility rather than identity, Gaekwad said royal titles are losing relevance. “Legacy is about preserving something larger than yourself, and ensuring it remains meaningful for the future,” she added.
Gaekwad also flagged the risk of cultural erosion, noting that traditions passed down orally could disappear if not documented. She also described living in a 130-year-old heritage home as custodianship, requiring a balance between preservation and adaptation.
“Tourism and craft ecosystems sustain local communities but must evolve with changing markets. Craft cannot survive as charity and must remain connected to contemporary consumers,” she explained.
Reddy, drawing from her experience in building a large healthcare institution, spoke about legacy in the context of organisations, emphasising continuity of values alongside growth and change.
The discussion also touched on inclusion and representation, with speakers noting the need for wider participation and the role of women in shaping institutions and communities.