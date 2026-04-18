Legacy must be relevant, not inherited: Radhika Raje Gaekwad at FICCI FLO

The session, ‘Beyond Generations – The Strength of Legacy & Heritage’, held at ITC Grand Chola, featured a conversation between Gaekwad and Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

Framing legacy as responsibility rather than identity, Gaekwad said royal titles are losing relevance. “Legacy is about preserving something larger than yourself, and ensuring it remains meaningful for the future,” she added.