Left stranded after false promise of licence, claim Mount Road food stall vendors

Vendors claim they paid rent for 18 months

According to the vendors, eight stalls were set up after each shop owner agreed to pay a monthly rent of Rs 24,000. They alleged that the area was managed by a man who they claimed was associated with a popular biryani outlet. The vendors further alleged that the man had initially operated a shop there before later opening an eatery.

The vendors claimed they were told that the rent collected was being used for the maintenance of the nearby temple and the locality. However, they said they were unaware of whether any official tax or fee was being paid for the use of the land.

The vendors further alleged that officials recently disconnected electricity to the stalls and instructed them to vacate the premises. They claimed that when they approached the politician, he assured them that the issue would be resolved within a few days, but no action followed. They also alleged that the eatery owner later told them that, following the change in government, they would have to take up the issue with the present administration.

Claiming that they had collectively paid around Rs 34 lakh in rent over 18 months, the vendors said they are now without licences, unable to run their businesses, and seeking intervention from the authorities.