CHENNAI: Researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Anna University have developed a motor-imagery-based Brain Computer Interface (BCI) system to operate a motorised wheelchair using brain signals, offering mobility solutions to people with severe physical disabilities.
The project funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was taken up around three years ago under M Sasikala, head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering. The DRDO has now approved the designed wheelchair, which is currently undergoing validation at Christian Medical College, Vellore.
The wheelchair can be controlled by imagining body movements. When a physically disabled person imagines moving their right hand, the wheelchair turns right, and vice versa. When they imagine foot movement, it makes the wheelchair move forward, while imagining folding hands will stop the wheelchair.
For this imagination-based operation of a wheelchair, a specially designed cap fitted with electroencephalogram electrodes captures the user's brain signals. These signals are transmitted to an amplifier and then through Wi-Fi to specially developed software, which processes them and converts them into commands to control the wheelchair.
The wheelchair also offers alternative control mechanisms for people who cannot generate the required brain signals. Those who can move only their eyeballs can operate the wheelchair through an electro-oculogram-based system, while those who could only move their shoulder can use the shoulder muscle for movement through an electromyogram-based control mechanism.
The technology is particularly aimed at helping people with severe paralysis and neurological conditions, who have lost most body movements but can move their head or eyes.
Speaking to DT Next, Sasikala said the team's ultimate objective is to make the wheelchair commercially available, as it could be a boon for people born with neurological impairments.