The project funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was taken up around three years ago under M Sasikala, head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering. The DRDO has now approved the designed wheelchair, which is currently undergoing validation at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The wheelchair can be controlled by imagining body movements. When a physically disabled person imagines moving their right hand, the wheelchair turns right, and vice versa. When they imagine foot movement, it makes the wheelchair move forward, while imagining folding hands will stop the wheelchair.

For this imagination-based operation of a wheelchair, a specially designed cap fitted with electroencephalogram electrodes captures the user's brain signals. These signals are transmitted to an amplifier and then through Wi-Fi to specially developed software, which processes them and converts them into commands to control the wheelchair.