Lawyer forges documents, Madras HC directs Chennai police, Bar Council to take action

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Chennai police commissioner to register a criminal case against an advocate who illegally occupied a building by creating a forged lease agreement.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam directed the Bar Council to initiate necessary and appropriate action against the advocate under the provisions of the Advocates Act and the Bar Council of India Rules.

The bench also directed the police to evict the advocate from the illegal occupation and hand over the subject property to the petitioner within two days.

The directions were issued while disposing of a petition moved by BL Madhavan seeking action against the erring advocate. The petitioner rented out a portion of his building at Nandanam to an advocate B Amarnath.

However, he contended that the advocate failed to pay the rent and refused to vacate. He submitted that the advocate created a forged lease document and continuing in forcible occupation.

The assistant commissioner of police, Saidapet, conducted an enquiry into the allegation pursuant to Court order. He filed a report of Tamil Nadu Forensic Laboratory and stated that all the documents filed by the advocate are fabricated.

After perusing the report, the bench wrote that a lawyer enjoys a status in the society and was expected to maintain good conduct, if he involves in forgery, he was liable to be prosecuted.