Lawfully yours: SC rightly ruled poll petition is sole remedy for rejected nomination papers

The BJP has been accused of securing a Rajya Sabha seat by manipulating the Election Commission to reject the nomination papers of the Congress nominee, Meenakshi Natarajan. Given that the crux of the controversy involving the Congress nominee appears to involve the Election Commission's handling of election-related records and procedures, do you think the Supreme Court was justified in referring the matter back to the poll panel instead of directly addressing concerns over the Commission's alleged bias? What happens if Meenakshi's claim is true that her nomination was rejected on the wrong grounds? Do you expect a quick resolution in this case, given that the SC has put the onus back on the poll panel?
— G Markandeyan, Chetpet, Chennai
Accepting or rejecting a valid nomination is entirely left to the Returning Officer. Any improper rejection, the only remedy is filing an election petition. For such a prestigious seat, can't the candidate have a good guide to file the papers, especially since her party has ruled the country since independence? Why did they not file a dummy candidate, knowing the machinations of the ruling party? As regards to the Supreme Court refusing to entertain a writ petition, it is a correct decision. Only a few weeks before, the SC stayed the Madurai Bench order in relation to the Tiruppattur case and remarked that the judge hearing that case, instead of sending the aggrieved to an election petition, called that judge's interim order ‘atrocious’. Standing in an election is a statutory right and not a constitutional right in this country.
Could you clarify the statutory framework governing railway land acquisitions? Specifically, what are the legal grounds for acquiring land well before immediate utilisation, and must this occur prior to or following Detailed Project Report (DPR) approval? Regarding compensation, at what exact legal stage is the disbursement to landowners mandated? Furthermore, what are the legalities surrounding the leasing of acquired land, particularly whether land earmarked for specific railway purposes can be legally leased to third parties for non-railway use for up to 45 years? Finally, what legal processes and recovery mechanisms apply if the Railways need to repossess this leased land?
— P Viswanathan, Chitlapakkam
Acquiring land for railway purposes is a process which is more than a century old. If you see the railway routes and if some routes, instead of a straight line, are with several bends and curves, then you will know how much resistance they would have faced from powerful land owners. As regards the utilisation of unused or appurtenant land, the Railways have always allowed them on a license basis. The B part land was allowed to be cultivated temporarily. Now, the Railways have formed a department to suggest a case for lands under its control and want to capitalise on it. How much it will succeed depends upon several factors.