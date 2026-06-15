Lawfully yours: SC rightly ruled poll petition is sole remedy for rejected nomination papers

Accepting or rejecting a valid nomination is entirely left to the Returning Officer. Any improper rejection, the only remedy is filing an election petition. For such a prestigious seat, can't the candidate have a good guide to file the papers, especially since her party has ruled the country since independence? Why did they not file a dummy candidate, knowing the machinations of the ruling party? As regards to the Supreme Court refusing to entertain a writ petition, it is a correct decision. Only a few weeks before, the SC stayed the Madurai Bench order in relation to the Tiruppattur case and remarked that the judge hearing that case, instead of sending the aggrieved to an election petition, called that judge's interim order ‘atrocious’. Standing in an election is a statutory right and not a constitutional right in this country.