Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Withholding expert committee reports sends wrong message; public has right to know

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This newspaper had earlier carried a write-up, even while the previous government was in power, urging the release of the Thiruppugazh Committee report on flood management in Chennai. But nothing has happened. Why are governments hesitant to make expert committee reports public? They are not meant to gather dust in the Secretariat or to be sent to government archives for future research. Such indifference sends a wrong message, as experts in future will be reluctant to head such panels, feeling it is a waste of time. On the contrary, if reports are made public (unless state secrets are involved), it triggers a healthy discussion, and the government benefits from a wider perspective. We have a right to know the contents of matters involving direct public interest. Otherwise, courts may one day ask the government to file status reports on flood control actions taken based on the report.