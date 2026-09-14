Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | We have miles to go in reforming our laws before scrutinising others

Although the Supreme Court has struck down instant triple talaq as illegal, talaq-e-hasan continues to be practised. While Muslim women can claim alimony under secular laws, marriage and divorce remain governed, in significant respects, by personal laws. Does this create an imbalance by giving men greater power over divorce? There are also concerns about Dar-ul-Qazas, where dispute-resolution panels are often composed entirely of male qazis. Does the lack of representation of women risk disadvantaging wives in marital disputes? How can constitutional principles of equality, dignity and gender justice, alongside judicial intervention, protect women’s rights while respecting religious freedom and the sentiments of the Muslim community?
-- K Arivazhagan, Chennai
I think while Hindus have their own problems with personal laws that are invariably linked to their religion, they need not unduly worry about what is happening to the women of other religions. While modifying personal laws, the British allowed religious prescriptions to have sway over matters of marriage, divorce, succession in property and adoption. Even today, personal laws for Hindus do not guarantee arithmetical equality, notwithstanding Article 15(2) of the Constitution prohibiting discrimination against women by any law, whether past or future. However, the courts have held it is illegal only if discrimination is solely based on grounds of sex. It was also held that personal laws cannot be examined on the touchstone of equality and non-discrimination clauses of the Constitution. Once, the Bombay High Court held that a man taking a wife for having progeny since the first wife cannot conceive was not a bigamous marriage, and the husband cannot be punished for the offence of bigamy. We have miles to go to reform our laws. So till then, we need not subject other laws to scrutiny.
Why is it that Sholavaram, which has an airstrip and is owned by the Ministry of Defence, cannot be considered for the much-needed second airport for Chennai? As a layman, I think the Indian Air Force property has been encroached upon by too many illegal entities, which can legally be evicted with proper notice. Once cleared and the land around the Sholavaram airstrip is acquired, it can be developed into a commercial airport, if not a huge one, but at least for domestic services like UDAAN services. This can considerably bring down the dependence on the existing main airport of Chennai. An added benefit is that the site is also close to the capital city of Tamil Nadu and will not have any difficulties in getting airspace clearance, unlike the newly considered sites in Cheyyur and Manellore. Cheyyur is close to the Kudankulam nuclear power zone, and Manellore is close to the space station in Sriharikota. These are two big hurdles to getting airspace clearance. Will Sholavaram pose a bigger legal hurdle?
-- L Rodriques, Madhavaram, Chennai
The location of a commercial airport is a job for experts. Several agencies are involved in identifying, constructing and making it operational. I do not think the suitability of its location can be a matter of public discussion. However, issues regarding deprivation of livelihood and other environmental factors can certainly be raised by all affected parties. As regards Sholavaram, it was used during WWII as a support base. But advancements in aircraft technology and jumbo aircraft require much larger infrastructure. Any land acquisition near the city will be next to impossible and a very costly affair.