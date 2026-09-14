Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | We have miles to go in reforming our laws before scrutinising others

A

I think while Hindus have their own problems with personal laws that are invariably linked to their religion, they need not unduly worry about what is happening to the women of other religions. While modifying personal laws, the British allowed religious prescriptions to have sway over matters of marriage, divorce, succession in property and adoption. Even today, personal laws for Hindus do not guarantee arithmetical equality, notwithstanding Article 15(2) of the Constitution prohibiting discrimination against women by any law, whether past or future. However, the courts have held it is illegal only if discrimination is solely based on grounds of sex. It was also held that personal laws cannot be examined on the touchstone of equality and non-discrimination clauses of the Constitution. Once, the Bombay High Court held that a man taking a wife for having progeny since the first wife cannot conceive was not a bigamous marriage, and the husband cannot be punished for the offence of bigamy. We have miles to go to reform our laws. So till then, we need not subject other laws to scrutiny.