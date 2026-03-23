Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | TNPCB & local bodies bound to prevent sewage discharge into lakes; citizens can seek NGT relief

Is the discharge of untreated sewage into lakes through stormwater drains permissible under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974? Do local authorities not have a mandatory statutory obligation to implement an Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) to prevent such environmental harm and protect groundwater?

Also, what specific legal provisions enable citizens to compel the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to exercise its enforcement powers in these cases? Please clarify the legal remedies available to halt these discharges and ensure the authorities fulfil their duty to provide proper sewerage infrastructure. Could you also explain the liability of the Board for its failure to prevent such systemic water pollution?

-- P Viswanathan, Thirumurugan Salai, Chitlapakkam, Chennai