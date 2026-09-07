Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | SIR was bulldozed to alter poll results; SC yet to comprehensively decide matter

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A former Election Commissioner recently went on record to say that "SIR may be legal but not moral". That may well be off the mark.

The introduction of SIR has definitely altered the outcome of elections. In its petition before the Supreme Court, the Trinamool Congress complained that its candidates lost by margins exactly equal to the SIR deletions.

The Supreme Court has moved in different directions on this issue. However, after much persuasion, it appointed retired judges as Tribunals to decide the legality of deletions. Unsatisfied with their performance, it then appointed retired High Court judges as Appellate Tribunals in Bengal.

But when complaints were made about inordinate delays in hearing appeals, Justice Joymalya Bagchi remarked that 2026 was not the last election and that there would be many more to come in which they could vote.

SIR was certainly bulldozed to alter the course of results, and when the SC will comprehensively decide the matter remains unknown.