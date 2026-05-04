Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Reformatory nature of conviction system is to ensure that released persons lead a normal life

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan's enrolment as a lawyer has brought opposition from some quarters. Should those convicted in terrorism cases be allowed to practise law after release? They may have served their sentence and completed the cooling-off period. The law currently permits enrolment, but does this adequately account for the gravity of the crime? Should there be a permanent bar on entering the legal profession, or should the principle of rehabilitation prevail?
— R Rajamanickam, Mylapore, Chennai
Your question touches upon the fundamental purpose of our conviction system. It is essential to realise that our legal framework is reformatory rather than retributive. There is an old adage: "Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future."
Post-Independence history shows that many top positions, including that of the Prime Minister, have been held by individuals who were once convicted and spent years in prison. Take the case of VO Chidambaram Pillai. Due to his conviction, his 'sanad' (licence) to practise law was withdrawn. Later, a magistrate ordered its return. In gratitude, VOC named one of his sons Valeeswaran after that judge, Wallace.
Even in elections, there is no permanent bar. After a two-year gap, a convicted person can contest and even become the Prime Minister. I recall a doctor convicted of a serious offence who, while in jail, became a popular physician and was loved by prisoners for his medical aid.
Similarly, the Bar Council of India rules prescribe conditions for practice. If one fulfils these, they can enrol. Ultimately, how a lawyer is patronised by clients depends on their service. We should not get emotional, as a statutory professional body regulates the field. Perarivalan had his sentence commuted and was released via Supreme Court orders, supported by resolutions from the TN Assembly.
Transparency and alternative energy solutionsneeded to tackle persistent LPG supply crisis
While the government and oil marketing companies maintain there is no LPG shortage, domestic consumers and autorickshaw drivers face persistent supply gaps. Reports indicate distributors may be creating artificial scarcity for black marketing, issuing false "out for delivery" updates. Such conduct violates the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order and the Consumer Protection Act 2019. Beyond seeking damages, can a consumer sue for non-disclosure of material facts? What provisions allow citizens to compel transparency regarding daily stock logs and delivery sequences?
— Margaret Rose, Madhavaram
The fact that the Centre waited for the completion of polls in five states before allowing a substantial increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders shows that the problem is real and not merely limited to black marketing. In the coming days, this may push up the prices of essential commodities, thereby increasing the common man's burden.
It is high time the government takes the people into confidence about the crisis, rather than pacifying them with false promises regarding diplomatic skills in securing gas supplies from war-torn areas. Even in the US, people have started feeling the pinch of price rises due to man-made wars and are demonstrating across the country.
Rather than short-term fixes, it is better for the government to come up with long-term solutions involving alternative energy sources. Establishing community kitchens for the use of common people could also provide a practical cushion against such supply fluctuations.