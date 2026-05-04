Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Reformatory nature of conviction system is to ensure that released persons lead a normal life

The fact that the Centre waited for the completion of polls in five states before allowing a substantial increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders shows that the problem is real and not merely limited to black marketing. In the coming days, this may push up the prices of essential commodities, thereby increasing the common man's burden.

It is high time the government takes the people into confidence about the crisis, rather than pacifying them with false promises regarding diplomatic skills in securing gas supplies from war-torn areas. Even in the US, people have started feeling the pinch of price rises due to man-made wars and are demonstrating across the country.

Rather than short-term fixes, it is better for the government to come up with long-term solutions involving alternative energy sources. Establishing community kitchens for the use of common people could also provide a practical cushion against such supply fluctuations.