Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Parental consent rule for adult marriages flawed; courts have upheld more progressive reforms

The attempt by Gujarat to require parental consent for marriage on the premise that marriage rests on religious notions reflects a regressive and flawed understanding of legal principles. Earlier, Hindu marriage law emphasised ritual requirements, such as saptapadi (seven steps), performed before the sacred fire.

However, Tamil Nadu moved away from this approach by introducing Section 7-A, recognising non-ritual or self-respect marriages as valid notwithstanding traditional ceremonies. This progressive reform was upheld by the Supreme Court. While some states have advanced individual autonomy, developments in places like Uttar Pradesh, where administrative approvals are required for certain interfaith marriages, indicate a contrary trend that risks pushing the country backwards.

Article 25 guarantees religious freedom but also permits reform of social practices. Any law mandating parental consent for adult marriages would therefore face a serious constitutional challenge and is likely to be tested before the courts.