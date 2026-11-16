Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | OSH Act can't reach an MLA, but criminal law can

The Vishaka guidelines — laid down by the Supreme Court in 1999 and later enacted by Parliament as the POSH Act — are essentially a labour legislation meant to protect women working in an establishment. A district collector works under the government, which, as the employer, must protect her dignity. Here, however, the allegations are against an elected member of the Legislative Assembly. The government is not his employer, and no internal committee can inquire into it, so the mechanism and action available are uncertain.

However, Parliament, in tune with the Vishaka judgment, has amended the Indian Penal Code to make sexual harassment a penal offence, and similar provisions exist in the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). Anyone aggrieved can resort to criminal prosecution irrespective of the POSH Act.

So far, no one knows what action the District Collector is contemplating. The Collector is a learned person who knows what actions the law allows, and she does not need unsolicited opinions from WhatsApp Universities. Under the POSH Act, a written complaint is necessary from the aggrieved person, whereas under the BNS the police can act on information received from any quarter.