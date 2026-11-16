Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | OSH Act can't reach an MLA, but criminal law can

OSH Act can't reach an MLA, but criminal law can
Reports suggest that under the POSH Act, 2013, the aggrieved woman need not necessarily file a formal written complaint for the Internal Committee (IC) or Local Committee to initiate proceedings. What is your legal take? Could the State government have initiated suo motu proceedings in the Kallakurichi Collector controversy, involving allegations that TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh sexually harassed District Collector JE Padmaja? Did the government allow the issue to linger in the public domain, triggering prolonged media speculation, embarrassing the woman IAS officer and bringing disrepute to Tamil Nadu? Did it fail in its duty to act appropriately when social media supporters of the ruling party targeted a woman officer with aspersions and character assassination? Should the State not have stepped in to protect the dignity of its serving officer and ensure the allegations were handled through the appropriate institutional mechanism?
-- R Manimaran, Mandaiveli
The Vishaka guidelines — laid down by the Supreme Court in 1999 and later enacted by Parliament as the POSH Act — are essentially a labour legislation meant to protect women working in an establishment. A district collector works under the government, which, as the employer, must protect her dignity. Here, however, the allegations are against an elected member of the Legislative Assembly. The government is not his employer, and no internal committee can inquire into it, so the mechanism and action available are uncertain.
However, Parliament, in tune with the Vishaka judgment, has amended the Indian Penal Code to make sexual harassment a penal offence, and similar provisions exist in the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). Anyone aggrieved can resort to criminal prosecution irrespective of the POSH Act.
So far, no one knows what action the District Collector is contemplating. The Collector is a learned person who knows what actions the law allows, and she does not need unsolicited opinions from WhatsApp Universities. Under the POSH Act, a written complaint is necessary from the aggrieved person, whereas under the BNS the police can act on information received from any quarter.
Social media wall no longer personal, open to cyber attack
The Kerala CPM is mulling setting up a special desk within its legal wing to counter “misinformation” against it, acknowledging that it is becoming increasingly difficult to fight virtual wars fuelled by falsehoods. The party believes that ignoring such misinformation is counterproductive, while taking every instance to court is often impractical, prompting it to explore a new approach to tackling agenda-driven social media campaigns. The problem is not confined to Kerala. Former Chief Minister MK Stalin's speech was recently digitally manipulated and posted on TVK's official IT wing page, prompting the DMK to file a case. Such 'cyber attacks', built around falsehoods and half-truths, are now being unleashed, leaving the public increasingly confused about what to believe. Is it time for political parties, large organisations and celebrities to establish independent mechanisms to identify and counter online manipulation?
-- B Rajkumar, Korattur
The problem today is that social media has grown so much that no one can miss it. Instead of individuals merely posting opinions on their walls, the commercial advantage of reaching so many in a second has led the corporate sector to use it for commercial purposes. Besides, each political party has set up an IT wing to use it to its advantage. Parties have also recruited agents on a payment basis as trolls, who attack the moment anyone criticises their party or leaders.
A wide range of planted news in the form of reels and memes is also uploaded in millions all over the world. It is against this background that one has to see the decision taken by the political party you point out. The party also has an IT wing, and I don't think it is helpless. The moral of the story is that the wall you have on social media is no longer personal to you or your circle but susceptible to attack by commercial and political corporate entities. It is a kind of cyber attack you face every minute of your life.