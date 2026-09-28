Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | Only a fair selection of EC members with guaranteed autonomy can ensure fair polls

While non-discriminatory adult franchise in parliamentary and Assembly elections is a constitutional guarantee, the enumeration of voters and actual voting are governed by laws enacted by Parliament and rules and orders issued by the Election Commission of India.

Therefore, when a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was ordered during the Bihar poll, followed in several election-bound States, the Supreme Court did not interfere, except for the inclusion of Aadhaar as an identity card. They did not examine the actual format of an SIR, asking for several details which even an educated, middle-class person can answer.

The Bengal SIR proved to be the worst ever SIR, which even altered the course of election results. This led the SC to take suo motu action, forming judicial authorities to scrutinise deletions along with an appellate tribunal.

There are about 32 lakh appeals, and it may take several years to get disposed of. Even then, the SC did not stop the election and went on advising disenfranchised voters to be patient and that they have more opportunities to vote in their lifetime. It is only now that internal dissension within the ECI brought out the revised format of Form 6, by which several lakh voters were removed.

When the SC will decide these issues and guarantee a free and fair poll is anybody's guess. Only a fair and free selection of the ECI with guaranteed autonomy alone can bring in fair elections. With a bad umpire and match-fixing, we will have no good sport.