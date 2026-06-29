Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru |One-man panel has mapped out rules for students' caste details; govt to order

The Tamil Nadu government's reported move to issue identity cards with school students’ caste details has triggered a political and social debate. While a minister initially defended the proposal, saying it would help students obtain caste certificates and access reservation benefits more easily, the government has since clarified that no such proposal is under consideration. Amid the controversy, key questions remain. What is the legal position on including caste identity on student ID cards? Would such a move stand judicial scrutiny? Beyond the legal implications, could displaying caste identities on identity cards deepen social divisions or even trigger caste-based discrimination and violence in an already sensitive social environment?
— C Sivapathi, Mylapore
The School Education Minister has clarified that there is no move to include caste details in identity cards issued to school students. A one-man committee appointed by the previous government has given detailed recommendations in this regard, which the current minister has promised to implement. The report states that caste details of students will remain only with the headmaster, and no one else will have access to them. Further, if there are any queries from the department, the headmaster must call the student to his/her room and convey the message in confidence. It is hoped that the government will pass orders to this effect.
IT professionals covered under labour laws; approach lawyer instead of arguing yourself
I was employed with a major IT firm for over 22 years before my unlawful termination in October 2023. During my final years, management subjected me to repeated, baseless fraud investigations. Although a 2020 inquiry cleared me of all charges, I was forcefully transferred. In 2023, following another investigation where no evidence was found against me, my services were arbitrarily terminated.
The prolonged workplace stress triggered severe health issues, requiring two major spine surgeries that left me physically incapacitated and financially strained. Due to these medical complications and inadequate assistance from legal aid authorities, I could not initiate immediate legal action.
I am currently completing my law degree and intend to argue my own case. Given that severe medical trauma and failed legal aid attempts caused this delay, can the limitation period be condoned under Indian law to file a suit for wrongful termination and compensation?
— Perika Krishna Mohan
All IT professionals are covered by labour legislation. In case of wrongful termination, they can file an appeal before the Deputy Labour Commissioner under Section 41(2) of the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act 1947. However, it must be filed within a month. The other option is to raise the matter under Section 2A(2) of the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 before the state government-appointed labour officers. The new Industrial Relations Code 2020 has a similar provision, but with a one-year time limit. Since the new law is yet to come into operation, you can try under the old Act. Do not experiment by arguing the case yourself; approach a good labour lawyer.