Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru |One-man panel has mapped out rules for students' caste details; govt to order

I was employed with a major IT firm for over 22 years before my unlawful termination in October 2023. During my final years, management subjected me to repeated, baseless fraud investigations. Although a 2020 inquiry cleared me of all charges, I was forcefully transferred. In 2023, following another investigation where no evidence was found against me, my services were arbitrarily terminated.

The prolonged workplace stress triggered severe health issues, requiring two major spine surgeries that left me physically incapacitated and financially strained. Due to these medical complications and inadequate assistance from legal aid authorities, I could not initiate immediate legal action.

I am currently completing my law degree and intend to argue my own case. Given that severe medical trauma and failed legal aid attempts caused this delay, can the limitation period be condoned under Indian law to file a suit for wrongful termination and compensation?