Lawfully yours: By Retired Justice K Chandru | No protest will ever be sanctified by law, protected by courts, or permitted by govts

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As far as law and order issues are concerned, successive governments, right from the British era, have followed the same law and procedures. While the Constitution of India guarantees us the right to protest without arms, the reasonable restrictions that can be imposed are many.

Section 144 of the old CrPC (and similar provisions under the new BNSS) can be invoked by an executive order of a district magistrate to ban gatherings of four or more people. The Anna Hazare-led protest at Ramlila Maidan was banned under Section 144; the Supreme Court, while writing a long treatise on peaceful protest, ultimately upheld the law banning crowds. Similarly, regarding the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh, though peaceful, the Supreme Court held that protests cannot continue indefinitely.

In the case of Jantar Mantar protests, though the apex court apparently guarantees the right to protest, the government has increasingly resorted to large-scale repression going to the extent of stopping trains midway and closing Metro stations thereby penalising non-protesting citizens as well.

Ultimately, no protest will ever be sanctified by the law, protected by courts, or permitted by ruling governments.